PLAINFIELD — Plainfield turned back Stonington High, 38-34, in an ECC Division III girls basketball game on Friday.
Anne Drago scored 16 points for Stonington, and Gabby Dimock had 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Sophia Fernholz finished with 10 rebounds, and Rory Risley had eight.
Karley Belisle led Plainfield (4-4, 1-2 Division III) with 13 points.
Stonington (4-6, 2-2) next hosts Bacon Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.