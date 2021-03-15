COLCHESTER, Conn. — Bacon Academy's Marissa Nudd scored 22 points and the Bobcats defeated Stonington High, 55-44, in an ECC South Division girls basketball game Monday night.
It was the final regular-season game for both teams. Stonington will be the No. 5 seed in the ECC South Division tournament and will travel to Fitch for the quarterfinals on Friday. A time for the game has not been finalized.
Bacon, the No. 2 seed, hosts Ledyard or East Lyme in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Bacon (6-1, 6-1 ECC South) led 25-18 at the half and 42-26 after the third quarter.
Sophia Bell finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for Stonington (4-5, 4-5). Sophia Fernholz led the Bears in rebounds with 10. Anne Drago followed Bell in scoring with six points.
— Keith Kimberlin
