NEW LONDON — Serenity Lancaster and Nalyce Dudley combined for 46 points and New London rolled past Stonington High, 78-40, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Wednesday.
Lancaster scored a game-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds, and Dudley had 22 and seven for the Whalers (7-2).
Anne Drago led the Bears (4-5) with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Gabby Dimock added 10 points and four rebounds.
Stonington next plays at Plainfield on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.