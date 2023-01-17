STONINGTON — Bacon Academy's Marissa Nudd scored 31 points and the unbeaten Bobcats downed Stonington High, 78-28, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Bacon improved to 11-0.
Katelyn Cadmus led the Bears with eight points and five rebounds. Diya Patel and Presley Smith added six points each.
Stonington (2-8) next travels to Montville on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.