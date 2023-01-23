GROTON — Fitch defeated Stonington High, 70-36, in a ECC out-of-division girls basketball game on Saturday.
Fitch (9-3) led 37-18 at halftime.
Katelyn Cadmus led Stonington with 12 points. Diya Patel and Rory Risley contributed eight points each. Emily Obrey had nine rebounds and six points.
Stonington (3-9) next hosts Wheeler on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
