GROTON — Fitch limited Stonington High to six points in the second half and defeated the Bears, 39-25, in an ECC South Division girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Stonington (1-3, 1-3 ECC South) trailed 16-4 at the end of the first quarter, but came back to pull within five points at the half, 24-19. Stonington scored just two points in the third quarter and trailed 32-21.
Sophia Bell led Stonington with eight points. Sophia Fernholz hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Alyssa Virtue was the top scorer for Fitch (3-0, 3-0) with 12 points.
Stonington is off until Tuesday when it travels to New London for a 5:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.