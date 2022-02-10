STONINGTON — Anne Drago scored a game-high 21 points and Rory Risley had 10 points and 16 rebounds, but Stonington High suffered a 59-57 loss to Windham in overtime Wednesday night in an ECC Division III girls basketball game.
Stonington led at halftime, 30-26. The teams were tied at the end of three quarters, 40-all, and at the end of regulation, 49-all, before Windham outscored the Bears in overtime, 10-8.
The Whippets (13-5, 4-3 Division III) have won five straight. Their balanced scoring attack was led by Sienna Ortiz with 14 points.
Gabby Dimock had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (9-9, 3-3). Sophia Fernholz also scored 11.
Stonington next hosts Montville on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
