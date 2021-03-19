GROTON — Three Fitch players scored 12 points each and the Falcons defeated Stonington High, 51-44, in the quarterfinals of the ECC South Division girls basketball tournament Friday night.
Rita Sefransky, Charlotte Carney and Alyssa Virtue scored 12 apiece for the No. 4 Falcons.
No. 5 Stonington (4-6) trailed 18-17 at the half and 30-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Freshman Cierra Bravar was the top scorer for Stonington with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. She also had five steals. Tori LoPresto contributed 11 points (three 3-pointers), Sophia Bell grabbed 12 rebounds and Sophia Fernholz had eight boards.
Fitch is now 8-2.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.