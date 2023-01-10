STONINGTON — Katelyn Cadmus scored 11 points and Rory Risley added 10 as Stonington High ended a four-game losing streak with a 41-26 ECC Division III girls basketball win over Griswold on Tuesday night.
Risley also led the team in rebounds (12) and assists (four).
Griswold dropped to 1-4, 0-3 Division III. Stonington (2-5, 2-0) next hosts NFA on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
