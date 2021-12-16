STONINGTON — Anne Drago scored 12 points and Stonington High earned its first girls basketball win of the season defeating Griswold, 35-30, in an ECC Division III game on Thursday night.
Drago also contributed three steals. Gabby Dimock finished with seven points for the Bears. Rory Risley and Sophia Fernholz contributed six each.
Risley led the Bears in rebounding with nine and Fernholz finished with six.
Stonington had a good night at the free-throw line shooting 66% (8 of 12).
Griswold dropped to 1-1, 0-1 ECC Division III. Stonington (1-1, 1-0) next travels to Ledyard on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
