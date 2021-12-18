LEDYARD — Natalyah Williams scored 15 points as Ledyard beat Stonington High, 61-24, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Saturday.
Anne Drago led Stonington with 11 points, and Gabby Dimock had six.
Cierra Bravar, who transferred from Stonington to Ledyard, finished with 12 for the Colonels.
Ledyard moved to 3-0 with the win. Stonington (1-2) next travels to Windham on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
