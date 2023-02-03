STONINGTON — Stonington High overwhelmed Tourtellotte, 48-22, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Friday, the Bears' third straight win.
Stonington led 38-7 at the half. Sixteen Bears saw action in the game, including eight freshmen, and 11 scored at least two points.
Presley Smith finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for Stonington (7-10). Leah DePerry added nine points and five steals.
The Tigers (3-12) lost their fourth straight game.
The Bears next play at Griswold on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
