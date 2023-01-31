PUTNAM, Conn. — Katelyn Cadmus scored 15 points and the Stonington High girls basketball team rolled past Putnam, 66-20, in an ECC out-of-division game Tuesday.
The Bears (5-10) led 33-8 at halftime en route to the victory.
Rory Risley added nine points and five rebounds, and Presley Smith had eight points and five boards. Ten Stonington players scored at least two points in the game.
Putnam fell to 6-10.
Stonington next hosts Windham on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
