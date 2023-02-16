UNCASVILLE — Stonington High veteran coach Paulla Solar knew she to try something to slow down St. Bernard's prolific scorer, Angelic Tompkins, in Thursday night's Division II ECC girls basketball tournament.
What the Bears did worked well enough as No. 5 Stonington defeated No. 4 St. Bernard, 59-39, to advance to the semifinals on Saturday at Plainfield. Stonington will face top-seeded Lyman, which edged Wheeler, 36-34, in overtime on Thursday.
Saturday's game will be at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.
"She just played Griswold on Monday and had 44 points and as a junior she's already scored 1,000 points," Solar said.
Stonington turned to a box-and-one defense as senior Mackenzie Pettegrow and freshman Leah DePerry took turns defending Tompkins man-to-man. The remainder of the team played a zone defense.
"Both of them were just relentless," Solar said.
Tompkins still finished with 19 points, but only had two in the first half as Stonington limited the Saints to just nine points to take a 24-9 lead after two quarters.
St. Bernard (11-10) did cut the lead to nine points in the third quarter, but could get no closer.
Stonington's Rory Risley scored 21 points and was credited with five rebounds. But Solar said she likely had quite a few more as she remembered four offensive rebounds by the sophomore.
Fellow sophomore Emily Obrey finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Katelyn Cadmus, another sophomore, had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Diya Patel had nine points with a pair of 3-pointers.
Stonington shot 70% from the free-throw line making 14 of 20 attempts.
"I think we were getting good shots out of our offense. We also had four in double figures," Solar said. "This a great win for us. I just want my kids to be consistent."
Lyman beat Stonington, 44-40, on Jan. 3. Risley fouled out of the game and Obrey did not play due to illness.
The winner of Saturday's game advances to Mohegan Sun on Tuesday in the title game at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.