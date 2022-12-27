WESTERLY — Adeline Lawler and Abbie O'Rourke scored 11 points each as South Kingstown turned back Stonington, 49-40, in the opening round of the girls junior varsity portion of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.
South Kingstown led 26-18 at the half.
Leah DePerry was the top scorer for Stonington with 12 points and Bethany Schoenecker had finished with nine.
South Kingstown will face Westerly in the title game on Thursday at 4 p.m. Stonington and Chariho will meet in the consolation game at 2:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
