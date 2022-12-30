WESTERLY — South Kingstown's Abbey McDonald never attended the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament during the early years of her life living in town.
But she certainly made her presence known Thursday night during the girls championship game against Westerly High in Federico Gym.
McDonald, a junior forward for the Rebels, scored 18 points and made some huge plays for her team in the second half, carrying SK past Westerly, 46-40.
McDonald was an easy choice for tournament MVP as South Kingstown (5-1) earned its sixth straight title since it started playing in the event in 2016.
McDonald attended Westerly's Dunn's Corner Elementary School through fifth grade before her family moved to South Kingstown. She knows Westerly's Hannah Seltzer from her school days and has come to know Sydney Haik, Riley Peloquin and Alex Stoehr through basketball.
"It's always a little more competitive when you are playing people you know, for sure," McDonald said.
South Kingstown had beaten Westerly, 64-49, in a Division I game on Dec. 20.
"We knew coming to their home tournament there was going to be a lot more energy from their crowd," McDonald said. "And they were going to have a lot more motivation. We didn't match that in the first quarter, but once we realized it, we turned it around and I felt like we picked it up."
Westerly (3-3) opened a 13-3 lead on an offensive rebound by Riley Peloquin (12 points, 14 rebounds) at the 7:26 mark of the second quarter. But the Rebels answered and trailed by just one, 19-18, at the half.
The two teams went back and forth in the third quarter, with six lead changes in the first six minutes. A driving shot across the lane by Westerly's Kate Rafferty gave the Bulldogs a 27-26 lead with 2:08 left in the third quarter.
But McDonald answered with an inside basket and a layup to give the Rebels a 30-27 lead. South's Malia Young then drove the length of the floor, putting up a shot in the lane that hit the rim twice before falling through at the buzzer to give SK a 32-27 lead at the end of the third quarter.
McDonald scored South's first eight points of the final period to give the Rebels a 40-35 lead.
"Energy on defense from the whole team motivates me to play with more intensity," McDonald said of her play in the fourth quarter.
And when Finley Carr (11 points) scored inside after a missed SK free throw, it put the Rebels up 42-35 with 3:19 left.
Still, Westerly wasn't out of it.
Pellegrino hit a pair of free throws with 1:58 left to pull the Bulldogs within five at 42-37.
Haik (13 points) then hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left to cut the deficit to two points, 42-40.
Young made two three throws with 32 seconds left to put the Rebels up, 44-40.
Westerly missed a 3-pointer and Young added another free throw with 13.4 seconds left to make it 45-40. SK came up with an offensive rebound on a missed free throw, and when Young made another free it gave the Rebels an insurmountable 46-40 lead with 8.8 seconds left.
South Kingstown coach Robert Cruz said his team played better defense as the game went on.
"We made an effort to try and contain No. 25 (Haik) and No. 14 (Peloquin) and she still ended up getting to the free-throw line," Cruz said. "We figured if we could slow down No. 25, we could slow down their offense.
"We dug a lot deeper on defense and made it a point to get a hand in the face and box out a lot better."
Westerly coach Sue Haik said the Bulldogs played better than they did in the earlier loss to the Rebels.
"We rebounded better and played more physical. Both teams match up well against each other. It was a great effort by both teams," Haik said. "We are working harder to get better, that's all I can ask the girls to do."
Last season, Cruz credited his team's performance in the tournament with providing a springboard to a seven-game winning streak. This year there are still lessons to be learned.
"What Westerly just did to us today made us realize we have a lot of work to do," Cruz said. "That's why this tournament is awesome. We are going to use what happened here today, learning we are not as good as we thought we were, and now we have a lot of work to do."
South's Young received the Joseph N. Cugini Community Service Award that is given to a player on the championship team. Cugini was CEO and chairman of the WCCU for more than 40 years and founder of the tournament in 1984.
South's Kaya Nutall, who had eight points on Thursday, was named to the all-tournament team with Westerly's Haik and Pellegrino. Stonington's Katelyn Cadmus and Chariho's Tori Babineau rounded on the team.
South's Carr received the tournament's sportsmanship award.
