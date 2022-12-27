WESTERLY — The Stonington, Westerly and Chariho high school girls basketball teams may all ask the same question after this week's 38th WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament:
"Where is Exeter-West Greenwich?"
In 2015, when WCCU tournament officials replaced EWG, a smaller Rhode Island program that had struggled to remain competitive, with South Kingstown, a consistently strong program in RIIL Division I, it changed the scope of the four-team format.
SK has won all six tournaments it has played. The Rebels looked like the favorites again Tuesday night, rolling to a 58-32 win over Stonington.
"South Kingstown is the largest school here and they play a great brand of basketball," Bears coach Paulla Solar said. "They beat us repeatedly on the fastbreak and then they had girls come off the bench hitting 3-pointers."
Stonington's last WCCU title came in 2014. Westerly (2-3), which plays the Rebels on Thursday night at 8 in the championship game, last won the WCCU in 2011.
Tuesday, the Rebels (4-1) took a 4-0 lead on a pair of fastbreak layups and never trailed, taking leads of 14-4 after one quarter and 30-11 at halftime.
Up 49-15 after three, SK coach Robert Cruz played all substitutes in the fourth quarter when Stonington (1-3) outscored the Rebels, 17-9. He felt comfortable doing so because SK's reserves were productive in the first three quarters. Celine Barbera and Carson Hill came off the bench and each hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 and 11 points, respectively. SK made eight 3-pointers as a team.
"We have nine girls who could start and conceivably carry the scoring load on a given night," Cruz said. "To have girls come off the bench and hit 3-pointers, it's a luxury."
Stonington struggled getting back on defense to defend SK's transition game and made a slew of first-half turnovers to fall behind early, 9-1. The Bears generated just one field goal in the first quarter on a basket by sophomore Katelyn Cadmus (14 points, eight rebounds).
Even though Stonington forced early foul trouble on two SK starters and was competitive on the boards, it allowed too many uncontested baskets defensively while struggling to shoot offensively. The Bears made just three baskets in the first half and two in the third quarter.
"We start three sophomores and I have to be patient," Solar said. "We just couldn't focus on their break and gave up too many easy baskets. Offensively, we couldn't put the ball in the hoop. But I saw some encouraging things and was particularly impressed by [Cadmus] and her inside play."
Stonington sophomore center Rory Risley led the Bears on the boards with 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Adilyn Risley made a pair of 3-pointers, Stonington's only treys of the game.
The Bears will play Charino at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the tournament's consolation game. SK continues its quest of a perfect WCCU streak in the championship game against host Westerly.
"We love coming here," Cruz said. "There is always a lot of excitement in the gym and we get up for the tournament. Last year, I credit this tournament for turning around our season. We came in with four straight losses, but won this to ignite a seven-game winning streak to start a winning season."
