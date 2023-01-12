STONINGTON — Stonington High finished with just six points in the first half and lost to NFA, 46-27, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game on Thursday.
NFA (3-7) led 18-6 at the half.
Elizabeth Jones made three 3-pointers and led Stonington with nine points. Diya Patel had six. Rory Risely finished with six rebounds for the Bears.
NFA is now 3-7. Stonington (2-6) next travels to Plainfield on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
