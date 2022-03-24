WOOD RIVER JCT. — For many basketball players, time spent playing on the junior varsity squad can be very beneficial.
It provides an opportunity to learn strengths and weaknesses without the stress and pressure of being on the varsity squad.
Chariho High's Keira Frias didn't get that experience as a freshman, but she still overcame that lost opportunity to earn first-team Division II-A honors as a sophomore in 2021-22.
Last season, Frias scored a total of four points while playing limited time on the varsity as a freshman.
"She went from not playing much her freshman year because there was no JV team due to COVID to starting on the varsity this season," first-year coach Dan LaBelle said. "She played a lot through the year, so she was ready to go."
Frias averaged 7.5 points and was the team's top 3-pointer shooter with 25. She had a season high of 19 points twice. She scored in double figures seven times.
"She is definitely our best 3-pointer shooter. She's smart with the basketball and a pretty good shooter," LaBelle said. "She also did a lot on the defensive end, getting her hands in passing lanes."
Sophomore Jules White earned second-team All-Division II-A.
White averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds. She scored a season-high 18 points in a loss to Mt. Hope and scored in double figures six times. She was second on the team with 17 3-pointers.
"She was one of our most physical players," LaBelle said. "We asked her to do a lot under the boards. She did a great job of boxing people out and playing good defense. She attacked the basket and was able to get to the free-throw line."
Britney LaBelle, a senior, was named to the Division II-A third team. LaBelle averaged just 4.4 points, but made the squad because of her defensive prowess. LaBelle suffered a knee injury her sophomore year and still wore a brace for a part of this past season.
"She got a lot of steals — she had 11 in one game — and she did a great job as a senior leader. She did a great job handling the ball and calming us down," LaBelle said of his sister.
The Chargers finished the season 8-14, losing in the preliminary round of the Division II tournament. The team returns four starters and most of its reserves next season.
