BARRINGTON — Westerly High's girls basketball team experienced a lot of things this season.
The Bulldogs played in the finals of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament, and they won eight of nine games starting in late January on their way to a 14-9 record. Westerly also qualified for the Division II and state tournaments.
One thing they didn't experience — Senior Night. The team is comprised of only underclassmen.
Even though Westerly's season came to an end with a 52-31 loss to Division I Barrington in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday night, expectations will be running high for next season.
The Bulldogs started a junior, three sophomores and a freshman Wednesday night.
They returned just one starter this season after reaching the Division II semifinals last season. Expectations were uncertain for such an inexperienced team.
"I think we had a rough start [to the season], but then gradually we worked a lot better as a team and that led us to playing better as a whole instead of as individuals," sophomore forward Riley Peloquin said.
Peloquin finished with six points and five rebounds in the loss to Barrington. She is a proven shot blocker who can also rebound and has an outside shooting touch.
"I think we just need to calm down sometimes when it gets too hectic on the court and run something," Peloquin said.
Fellow sophomore Sydney Haik led the Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points and was also credited with nine steals.
"I think we played hard for being so young this season, and I think we have a lot of potential for the future," Haik said. "We need to work together better and talk more."
Twelfth-seeded Westerly was able to stay within striking distance of No. 5 Barrington through three quarters.
A 3-pointer by freshman Kate Rafferty and a steal and layup by Haik pulled the Bulldogs with seven, 32-25, with 1:24 left in the third.
Barrington (15-5) added a late layup to lead by nine, 34-25, after three periods. The Eagles then outscored Westerly 10-4 to open the final quarter, pushing the lead to 15 points, 44-29.
The Eagles were 4 for 4 from the free-throw line during the spurt and were able to score inside several times like they did for most of the game.
Barrington had 19 field goals in the contest, 18 of them within just a few feet of the rim. The Eagles were able to convert layups, cut to the rim for shots and get the ball inside to score. Several times the Eagles were able to get numerous offensive rebounds on possessions.
"They are physically strong, and their presence underneath — we could see the difference," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "We were having to work so hard on the boards that we would get caught underneath and get beat in transition."
Peloquin, Haik and coach Haik all agreed the team needs to get stronger before next season arrives.
"I feel like we all need to get stronger because we are so young," Peloquin said. "It will definitely help us get better all-around."
Peloquin said being stronger will help with rebounding, setting screens on offense and maintaining pressure on defense.
"We have to hit the weight room. It will help," coach Haik said. "We get pushed around by some of the big girls. We are fast and quick, but when you are pushing around an extra 20 pounds the entire game at both ends of the court, it's tiring."
Alex Stoehr, Juliana Voisinet and Peloquin finished with five rebounds each.
"I'm proud of the girls. They've come a long way. I think we did a lot more than what people expected of us," coach Haik said. "We have a lot of three-sport athletes so summertime is when we have to put the work in.
"They have high expectations for themselves. They don't like to lose and they work hard. Sometimes they put too much pressure on themselves. But they know what's ahead of them."
Junior Caroline McConaghy led the Eagles with 11 points. Sophomore Maddie Gill had 10.
Barrington will play No. 4 Ponaganset, a 61-42 winner over Tolman, in the quarterfinals Saturday at Rhode Island College at 2 p.m.
