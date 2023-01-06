WESTERLY — Maeve Crowely scored 23 points and Rogers pulled away from Westerly High in the fourth quarter to defeat the Bulldogs, 48-42, in a Division I girls basketball game Friday night in Federico Gym.
Westerly trailed 27-21 at halftime, but only trailed by one, 36-35, at the end of the third quarter. Rogers (4-3, 3-3 Division I) outscored Westerly 12-7 in the final quarter to earn the win.
"We are improving each night. We have to keep working and staying confident. Proud of the team effort," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in an email.
Sydney Haik made three 3-pointers and led Westerly with 17 points. Juliana Voisinet finished with nine points, and Riley Peloquin had eight points and 10 rebounds.
"Riley had a great stat line. We are still trying to work on matchups and offensive rhythm," Haik said.
Rogers shot twice as many free throws as Westerly, making 9 of 14 attempts (64.2%). Westerly made 3 of 7 free throws (42.8%).
Westerly (4-5, 1-5) next travels to Barrington on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
