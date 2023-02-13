STONINGTON — Sophomore Rory Risley scored a career-high 22 points as Stonington High closed the regular season with a 53-48 win over Waterford on Monday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Risley was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and also led the team with eight rebounds.
Stonington outscored Waterford 15-7 in the second quarter to take a 29-23 lead at the half.
Katelyn Cadmus finished with 15 points for the Bears, and Emily Obrey had eight. Cadmus and Obrey are also sophomores.
Waterford dropped to 6-14. Stonington, which has won five of its last six, moved to 9-11. The Bears are the fifth seed in the ECC Division II tournament and will play at No. 4 St. Bernard on Thursday in the quarterfinals at a time to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
