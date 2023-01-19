MONTVILLE — Rory Risley scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Stonington High ended a three-game losing streak with a 66-25 ECC Division III girls basketball win over Montville on Thursday night.
Risley was 11 of 15 from the free-throw line as the Bears made 73.3% (22 of 30) of their free throws.
Emily Obrey added 12 points and made 4 of 4 free throws. Presley Smith scored nine points, and Katelyn Cadmus finished with eight point and seven rebounds.
Montville dropped to 1-10, 0-4 Division III. Stonington (3-8, 3-1) next travels to Fitch on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
