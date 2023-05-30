STONINGTON — Sophomore center Rory Risley grew up in a hurry this season for the Stonington High girls basketball team.
The Bears graduated their top scorer, Anne Drago, and lost No. 2 scorer, Gabby Dimock to a transfer to Fitch, leaving Risley as the most productive returnee after averaging five points and seven rebounds as a freshman.
Asked to produce more, the 6-foot Risley transformed from a role player to an ECC Division III All-Star with 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds a game.
Most of her production came in the second half of the season, triggering Stonington's turnaround from a 2-9 record to 13-12 mark, highlighted by the ECC Division II tournament championship.
Risley scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to earn Most Outstanding Player honors in Stonington's ECC title win over Windham at the Mohegan Sun. It was the type of dominant low-post performance Risley produced during much of the Bears' resurgence.
"Rory peaked toward the end of the season and really took over," Stonington coach Paulla Solar said. "She's only a sophomore but she developed from a rookie to a good, seasoned player by the second half of the season."
Risley cracked the 20-point barrier four times with a single-game high of 22. She did most of her work in near the basket, sinking layups after using her low-post moves. She also capitalized on drawing fouls, sinking 54 free throws.
Solar has enjoyed a procession of outstanding centers in her Hall of Fame coaching career, including Karen Colwell, Connecticut Player of the Year Heather Buck, Felecia Cabral Margot Calmar and Aliza Bell over the years. She believes Risley is on her way to becoming the Bears' next lowpost standout.
"She has good footwork and moves already," Solar said. "With maturity, she'll become stronger and develop more of an outside shot. I'm proud of what she accomplished."
Risley was not the only sophomore to step up to ECC all-star status. Sophomore Emily Obrey, a 5-9, sophomore forward, made Division III honorable mention after averaging nine points and five rebounds a game.
Obrey made the ECC Division II All-Tournament team after scoring 12 in the championship win over Windham. She had a high game of 19 in the regular season and scored 17 in Stonington's state tournament opening round win over Wilcox Tech.
"Emily did a little bit of everything: scoring, rebounding, passing, defending," Solar said. "She developed a jump shot and was strong at filling lanes on the break. The best part of Rory and Emily is that they are sophomores."
Stonington senior point guard MacKenzie Pettegrow made the ECC Sportsmanship team. Senior shooting guard Diya Patel, who lead the Bears in 3-point baskets with 22, was named to the ECC Scholar Athlete list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.