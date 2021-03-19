PUTNAM — Putnam eliminated Wheeler High from the ECC North Division girls basketball tournament, 41-16, on Friday night in a quarterfinal-round game.
No. 1 Putnam (8-1) led 15-6 at the half.
Addie Hauptmann led No. 7 Wheeler with six points. Molly Butremovic finished with nine rebounds.
Wheeler dropped to 1-4 with the loss.
The Lions may still continue to play more games this season but the remainder of the schedule has not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
