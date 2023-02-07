PUTNAM — Putnam made a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds and held off Wheeler High, 46-43, in an ECC Division IV girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Wheeler was trailing by a point late in the game and was forced to foul. The Clippers (8-11, 4-3 Division IV) hit the two free throws to take a three-point lead.
Wheeler did get off a shot in the final seconds, but it missed.
Makayla Delzer finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Wheeler (3-12, 2-6). Marissa Perkins contributed 12 points and nine rebounds. Skyler Morgan had 13 rebounds.
The Lions next travel to Griswold on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.