PLAINFIELD —Plainfield's Olivia Bessette made six 3-pointers and scored 29 points as Wheeler High lost to the Panthers, 46-41, in an ECC North Division girls basketball game Saturday night.
Bessette also made seven of eight free throws.
Addie Hauptmann was the top scorer for Wheeler with 13 points. Molly Butremovic finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Marissa Perkins contributed seven points and nine rebounds.
Wheeler trailed, 40-30, by the end of the third quarter.
Plainfield is 4-4 overall and in ECC North. Wheeler (0-3, 0-3) next travels to Lyman Memorial on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
