STONINGTON — Plainfield limited Stonington High to one point in the fourth quarter and beat the Bears, 34-25, in an ECC Division III girls basketball game on Thursday.
Stonington led 24-22 after three quarters, but the Panthers outscored the Bears 12-1 in the final quarter to earn the win.
Emily Obrey led Stonington (8-11, 5-3 Division III) with eight points and six rebounds. Katelyn Cadmus and Rory Risley scored five points each.
Morgan Yonush scored 14 points for Plainfield (11-8, 5-2).
Stonington closes the regular season on Monday, hosting Waterford at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
