PLAINFIELD — Plainfield used a big third-quarter to turn back Wheeler High, 39-26, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Tuesday night.
The Panthers outscored Wheeler, 13-4, in the third quarter to take a 13-point lead, 31-18. Wheeler only trailed 18-14 at the half. It was the season opener for both teams.
"Not bad for our first game. We have to work on our offensive sets a little bit," first-year Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said.
Addie Hauptmann led Wheeler with nine points and eight rebounds. Skylar Morgan finished with six points and eight boards. Maddie Perkins had a team-high nine rebounds.
Wheeler next hosts St. Bernard on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.