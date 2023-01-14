PLAINFIELD — Plainfield outscored Stonington High by 11 points in the fourth quarter and beat the Bears, 53-41, in an ECC Division III girls basketball game Saturday afternoon.
Stonington only trailed by a point, 34-33, after three quarters. But the Panthers outscored the Bears, 19-8, in the final quarter to earn the win.
Rory Risley led Stonington with 19 points and nine rebounds. Katelyn Cadmus contributed 12 points.
Plainfield is now 5-5, 3-1 Division III. Stonington (2-7, 2-1) next hosts Bacon Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
