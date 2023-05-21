NORTH STONINGTON — On a young basketball team, senior Marisa Perkins provided much-needed leadership to help the Wheeler High girls qualify for the CIAC state tournament on the final day of the regular season.
Wheeler faced a demanding last week of the season due to a postponement of a nonleague game against Old Lyme. The final game of the regular season was actually Wheeler's third game in three days, coming the day after a heartbreaking overtime loss to Lyman Memorial in the ECC Division II tournament. Wheeler needed to win the final regular-season game to qualify for CIAC postseason play.
Perkins came through with 15 points to lead the Lions to a 37-36 victory over Old Lyme and a berth in the state tournament.
"That was the only day we could fit in the game and still play in the ECCs," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "It was exhausting playing three games in four days, but Marissa showed her leadership as she did all season. She did a little bit of everything for us."
Perkins, a forward, repeated as an ECC Division IV first-team pick. As a senior, she averaged 9.8 points and 7.3 rebounds and led Wheeler with 40 assists.
Perkins scored a season high of 18 points twice. One of her best games was a 12-point, 13-rebound effort in the ECC tournament overtime loss to Lyman Memorial, the Division IV regular-season champion. She also added the distinction of being named to the ECC scholar-athlete list.
Two Lions made ECC Division IV honorable mention. Sophomore Abby Butremovic, who averaged 7.1 points, and 5-10 senior center Makayla Delzer, who led the Lions in rebounding with 9.4 per game, were voted to the division's second five.
Kobyluck, a second-year coach, expects Butremovic, who showed her scoring potential with a 25-point performance against Montville, to step up as a team leader next season. She credited Delzer for being a low-post presence and defensive stalwart (two steals a game).
Senior guard Skyler Morgan, who averaged 4.9 rebounds, was selected to the ECC sportsmanship team.
