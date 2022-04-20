NORTH STONINGTON — This was a season of uncertainty for Wheeler High's girls basketball team and first-year coach Vanessa Kobyluck.
The Lions played just five games a year ago because the season was abbreviated due to the pandemic and they had an in-season COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Luckily for Wheeler and Kobyluck, the Lions had one of the best female athletes in recent school history — senior Addie Hauptmann — to help ease the transition.
The 5-foot-11 Hauptmann earned ECC All-Star honors in her third sport this past winter, landing a spot on the Division IV first team after averaging 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.9 steals per game for the Lions, who qualified for the Class S girls basketball state tournament with an 8-12 record.
Hauptmann has previously made ECC Division IV honorable mention in soccer and ECC Division IV first team and Class S All-State in softball.
"Addie's passion for the game is undeniable," Kobyluck said. "Her versatility was her greatest asset, being able to score from the wing and post, take her defenders off the dribble and crash the boards."
Kobyluck felt comfortable using Hauptmann at center, guard or forward.
"With her strong basketball IQ, I could put her in any position and let her go to work," Kobyluck said. "She started becoming more aggressive and more confident in her abilities."
Kobyluck also praised Hauptmann for her leadership abilities.
"She took a freshman point guard (Hayden Bresnan) under her wing and helped her adapt and gain more confidence as a varsity player. She will be greatly missed by the program."
Junior forward Marissa Perkins will help pick up some of the slack left by Hauptmann's graduation. Perkins earned ECC Division IV honorable mention after averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.
"She was our best shooter inside and beyond the arc," Kobyluck said. "Her determination and aggressiveness were two of her greatest assets. She looked to attack the hoop, get offensive rebounds and box out on the defensive end."
Perkins also was named Wheeler's ECC scholar athlete. Junior Skyler Morgan made the ECC sportsmanship team.
