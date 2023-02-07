GRISWOLD — Emily Obrey scored 16 points, Rory Risley added 15 and Stonington High defeated Griswold, 55-31, in an ECC Division III girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Risley also led the team in rebounding with 10. Risley and Obrey are both sophomores.
The Bears (8-10, 5-2 Division III) have won four straight games and five of their last six.
They outscored the Wolverines 18-6 in the second quarter to take a 26-14 halftime lead.
Mackenzie Pettegrow and Katelyn Cadmus added eight points apiece for Stonington.
Griswold dropped to 5-11, 1-5. Stonington next hosts Plainfield on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
