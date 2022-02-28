WESTERLY — Westerly High is the 12th seed in the state girls basketball tournament and will travel to No. 5 Barrington on Wednesday.
The game tips at 6 p.m.
Barrington is 14-5 after losing to Cranston West in the quarterfinal round of the Division I tournament.
Barrington's other losses this season were to Division I tournament champion North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Cranston West and Ponaganset.
Westerly carries a 14-8 record into the game after losing to West Warwick in the Division II quarterfinals. West Warwick advanced to the D-II title game where it lost to Juanita Sanchez on Saturday.
The winner of Wednesday's game plays No. 4 Ponaganset or No. 13 Tolman/Shea on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Rhode Island College.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.