PROVIDENCE — Moses Brown put up 21 points in the fourth quarter and turned back Westerly High, 50-38, in a Division II girls basketball game Wednesday night.
Westerly (1-3, 1-3 Division II) trailed 29-25 after three quarters, but was outscored 21-13 in the fourth quarter in the setback.
Sydney Haik led the team in scoring with 14 points. Juliana Voisinet followed with eight points and five steals. Ellie Dodge led the Bulldogs in rebounding with seven.
Westerly's Rachel Federico, the team's second-leading scorer, missed the game with an injury. She should return next week, coach Sue Haik said in a text message.
"The girls played with great effort and worked hard," Haik said. "We got better tonight; the process continues."
Hannah West led Moses Brown (1-1, 1-1) with 15 points.
Westerly next hosts Stonington in the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.