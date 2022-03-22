WESTERLY — With only one returning starter from last season, the 2021-22 Westerly High girls basketball team was pretty much an unknown in November.
Rachel Federico was the returning starter, and Sydney Haik and Riley Peloquin had played significant minutes in 2020-21. But after that it was pretty much untested talent.
Nevertheless, the Bulldogs put together a strong season, finishing 14-9 with appearances in the Division II and state tournaments. And they achieved that without the benefit of a senior on the roster.
The solid season was reflected in the team's postseason honors — Haik, Federico, Peloquin and freshman Juliana Voisinet were all recognized.
Haik was named first-team Division II-A and second-team All-Division II.
The junior point guard led the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game to go with 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals. She also led the team in 3-pointers with 32.
"She is focused and intense," Westerly coach Sue Haik, her mother, said. "She played a big role running the team and she really worked hard on her shot in the offseason. She didn't hesitate as much this year to shoot. And she played with a little more confidence."
Federico was named second-team Division II-A and honorable mention Division II.
The junior averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. Federico has the ability to drive to the basket and can defend against opposing inside players.
"She is physically very strong. She works out all year long," Haik said. "There were lots of times I didn't think she got the [foul] call because it didn't look like she was getting fouled due to her strength.
"She was a strong leader on the floor and she doesn't like to lose."
Federico was also named to the all-academic team, as was Gia Keegan.
Peloquin was named second-team Division II-A and honorable mention Division II.
The sophomore forward was second on the team in scoring, averaging 8.1 points. She led the team in rebounding at 7.4 and was an effective shot blocker, averaging six per game.
"She understands how to the block shots and she is a big presence inside for us," Haik said. "She also alters shots and gives us flexibility to allow her to roam.
"She can also shoot the 3-pointer and handle the ball."
Voisinet was named to the Division II all-rookie team and was third-team All-Division II-A.
"She had a nice freshman year," Haik said. "She has a nice basketball IQ. She is strong and she listens. She can put the ball in the hoop. The size and strength of some of the underclassmen was a different experience for her, but she adjusted to that."
Haik said the team improved as the season went along, and the results bear that out. After losing to Rogers on Jan 17, the Bulldogs closed the season 8-3 with two of those losses coming in the postseason.
"We made big strides and came along very well," Haik said. "They like to compete, and I thought our season went pretty well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.