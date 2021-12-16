NORTH STONINGTON — St. Bernard limited Wheeler High to two points in the fourth quarter to earn an ECC Division IV girls basketball win, 34-29, Thursday night.
Wheeler led 27-22 at the end of the third quarter before the Saints rallied for the win.
Marissa Perkins finished with 13 points and six rebounds for Wheeler. She made three 3-pointers.
Addie Hauptmann contributed nine points and 12 rebounds.
St. Bernard moved to 2-0, 1-0 ECC Division IV Wheeler (0-2, 0-1) next travels to Lyman Memorial on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
