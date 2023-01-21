NORTH STONINGTON — Lyman Memorial took control of the game early and beat Wheeler High, 46-24, in an ECC Division IV girls basketball game on Saturday.
Lyman (9-4, 4-0 ECC Division IV) led 18-5 at the end of the first quarter and 26-16 at the half.
Marissa Perkins led Wheeler in scoring with 10 points. Makayla Delzer had 12 rebounds, and Skyler Morgan added seven rebounds.
Wheeler (2-8, 1-4) next travels to Stonington on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
