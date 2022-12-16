LEBANON, Conn. — Lyman Memorial limited Wheeler High to 12 points in the first half to prevail, 57-25, in an ECC Division IV girls basketball game on Friday.
Lyman led 29-12 at the half.
Makayla Delzer led Wheeler with seven points. Abby Butremovic had five, and Marissa Perkins grabbed 10 rebounds.
Lyman moved to 1-2, 1-0 ECC Division IV. Wheeler (0-2, 0-1) is off until Dec. 27 when it plays at Montville at 1 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
