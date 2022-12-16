WESTERLY — La Salle Academy limited Westerly High to 16 points in the second half and beat the Bulldogs, 63-35, in a Division I girls basketball game Friday at Federico Gym.
Westerly trailed by 11 points, 30-19, at the half. The Rams outscored the Bulldogs 19-7 in the third quarter to push the lead to 23 points, 49-26.
Riley Peloquin led Westerly in scoring with 12 points; Kate Rafferty contributed seven. Sydney Haik finished with five assists.
Grace Martone led La Salle (2-0, 2-0 Division I) with 21 points.
Westerly (0-2, 0-2) next travels to South Kingstown on Tuesday for a 6:15 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
