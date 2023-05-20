WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's girls basketball team made significant progress this season and two reasons why were its junior captains.
Guard Keira Frias and forward Jules White played big roles for the Chargers, and the coaches in Division II noticed.
Frias was a second-team All-Class pick, while White earned third-team honors. All-Class selections are drawn from every team in Division II.
Both players were Division II-A first-team selections, which is selected from a subdivision of Division II.
Frias was the team's leading scorer at 10.1 points per game and led the team in 3-pointers with 42. She made 66.7% of her free throws.
"She took a big step from where she was last year," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "Her 3-point consistency was better and her 3-point percentage was better. She attacked the basket and her passing was better."
LaBelle said Frias also has expanded her game.
"She is not a selfish player that needs to get her shots. She knows when to give it up," LaBelle said. "She was a big staple for our team on the defensive end closing down driving lanes and getting steals. She also led us in blocks. She hustles all the time."
White averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. White shot 65.1% from the free-throw line. Chariho made 171 free throws as a team and White had 71 of them, substantially more than any other Chargers player.
"She really attacks the basket," LaBelle said. "She did a little bit of everything and she always brought it on the defensive end. She always got the toughest defensive assignment every single game.
"Her ball handling also got a lot better from last year. She was a lot more confident in her decision making. She also has more confidence in her shooting."
Junior forward Emily Ballard was named to the Division II-A second team. Ballard averaged 6.4 points and led the team in rebounds with 6.6 per game.
"She was a player you could count on every single game," LaBelle said. "She could play defense and rebound the basketball. She is a very even-keeled player and she got a lot more confident on the offensive end. She was our best player at defending the pick and roll."
Sophomore guard/forward Brianna DeGiacomo was also named to the Division II-A second team.
DeGiacomo averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. She started the season on the junior varsity squad, but after five games she started getting significant varsity minutes.
She scored in double figures in five of the final eight games of the season.
"She hit a lot of big shots down the stretch in games," LaBelle said. "She made big defensive plays and she filled in when we had some injuries. She was able to help us win basketball games. She's a really good shooter."
Junior point guard Tori Babineau was named third-team Division II-A. Babineau averaged 5.4 points.
"She always has the toughest guard assignment on defense," LaBelle said. "She is constantly hounding players. She runs our offense very well and always makes sure everyone is in the right position. I'm glad she came back after taking a year off."
Chariho finished the season 15-9 overall and 13-5 in the Division II regular season. The Chargers reached the semifinals of the Division II tournament and qualified for the state tournament, where they lost to Ponaganset in the opening round.
Chariho's top eight players return next season.
"I thought our season was a major success. It's really a testament to our players and the hard work they put in," LaBelle said. "We have a great group of girls. Next season, we want to be the first team at Chariho to win the championship."
