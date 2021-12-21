WESTERLY — Juanita Sanchez used a lopsided third quarter to overtake Westerly High and went on to defeat the Bulldogs, 45-30, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday.
After scoring just two first-quarter points and leading 19-18 at halftime, the Cavaliers outscored Westerly 18-4 in the third period to take a 37-22 lead.
Genesis McNeill finished with 17 points, 12 in the second half, to lead the Cavs (2-0, 2-0 Division II).
Rachel Federico had six points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-2). Sidney Haik added six points and three steals, and Riley Peloquin grabbed 10 rebounds.
Westerly next plays at Moses Brown on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
