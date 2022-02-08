WOOD RIVER JCT. — For the Westerly High girls basketball team, it never seems to be an easy time when it travels to Chariho High.
The games are intently played with tough defense and every loose ball is a struggle. Chariho's gym, which seats less than 600 fans, certainly contributes to the intense atmosphere.
But the Bulldogs found a way Tuesday night, emerging with a 42-35 win over the Chargers in a rugged Division II game.
"It's a tough game at Chariho even back when I played," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "The players all know each other; the fans know each other. It's always a tough game, a battle.
"I thought we rebounded well. When we weren't scoring, we just told them to rebound and play defense. I think that helped."
Westerly limited the Chargers to just seven points and no field goals over a 10-minute stretch that started early in the second quarter and extended into the third quarter.
During that time, the Bulldogs built a 10-point lead, 31-21, after three quarters and appeared to be in control of the game.
But Chariho used a 1-2-2 press to create three straight turnovers and generate a steal. Although the Chargers did not get baskets out of those opportunities, they did get to the free-throw line — Britney LaBelle hit two from the line with 5:00 left cut the Westerly lead to four, 35-31.
"We just have to settle down. We have to be a little more confident, step to the ball a little more and just slow down for a second," Haik said of the fourth-quarter miscues. "We switched to a zone [defense] to slow us down and get more rebounds."
Westerly (10-7, 9-4 Division II) did manage to beat the press on its next possession, but turned it over in its half-court offense. Chariho, with a chance to cut the deficit to two, gave it right back to the Bulldogs with a turnover.
Westerly freshman Kate Rafferty then delivered one of the biggest shots of the game, nailing a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Bulldogs up 38-31 with 4:06 left.
Chariho (7-12, 7-8) cut the deficit to six points with 56.5 seconds left, but could get no closer. Westerly went 1 for 5 from the line in the final 30 seconds to keep it interesting. But Chariho missed shots at the other end.
Westerly's Riley Peloquin, a 6-foot sophomore, finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and six blocked shots. Peloquin might have been shortchanged on the blocks in the Westerly stats. Nevertheless, she certainly altered a number of other shots around the basket.
"Honestly, I just hope for the best when I block shots," she said. "You never know when a foul is going to be called, so I try not to make it too obvious."
Haik said Peloquin's blocked shots were a key for the Bulldogs.
"She understands how to block shots. It's not because she's tall; it's because she knows how to block shots," Haik said. "It's almost like a one-man zone. In the paint, she is tough."
Peloquin said the Bulldogs need to work better on getting open to limit their fourth-quarter turnovers.
"I thought we did a lot more talking on defense tonight," Peloquin said. "Our fouls at the end, though, we kind of got out of control."
Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said the long stretch when the Chargers struggled to score field goals has been a characteristic of the team's season.
"We go stretches in games where just can't but the ball in the basket," LaBelle said. "We had problems with their man-to-man defense. They play it aggressively. It caught us by surprise a little bit. You can't simulate that in practice. They always play aggressive defense. We weren't as strong to the basket as we needed to be."
Westerly's Rachel Federico finished with eight points and five rebounds before fouling out with 1:29 left. Westerly got a big lift off the bench from Gia Keegan, who had seven points, including a 3-pointer. Sydney Haik added five points and five assists.
Jules White led Chariho in scoring with 11 points, including a 7-of-9 showing from the free-throw line. White also had seven rebounds. LaBelle, who fouled out with 4:52 left in the game, scored six points and made 4 for 4 free throws. Megan Ballard scored five points.
Chariho only made nine field goals, but was 17 of 26 (65.3 %) from the line.
Chariho next travels to West Warwick on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
Westerly next hosts Coventry on Thursday at 7 p.m.
