WESTERLY — Westerly High's girls basketball team has been devoting some recent practice time to shooting fundamentals.
If Friday's 48-19 victory against Moses Brown in the preliminary round of the Division II tournament is any indication the work seems to be paying off.
Six of Westerly's first seven field goals were 3-pointers as the Bulldogs opened a 13-point lead at 20-7 just two minutes into the second quarter.
Sophomore guard Sydney Haik got the Bulldogs off to a quick start hitting three of her first four long-range attempts in the first quarter. Haik scored 11 of her 12 points in the first half.
"I've been practicing my 3s after practice every day so it feels good to see it pay off. In warmups, I was hitting them," Haik said. "I felt confident, I felt like I was going to make every one."
In addition to Haik's three 3s, Riley Peloquin hit two 3s and Ellie Dodge made another.
"We been working on our shooting," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "We've been concentrating on basic footwork and shooting skills. And just telling them to be confident in their shot. We don't ever tell them not to shoot. If they fall, they fall, we have to keep shooting."
Coach Haik said the Bulldogs have been shooting better in practice.
"In the end it comes down to them being confident in their shots and taking shots," coach Haik said.
After the early shooting spree the fifth-seeded Bulldogs were in control the rest of the way taking a 28-12 lead at the half.
No. 12 Moses Brown made just five field goals in the game and three of those came in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs also controlled the backboards giving the Quakers almost no-second chance opportunities for a large part of the game.
Juliana Voisinet, Peloquin and Rachel Federico finished with seven rebounds each.
"Rebounding was big. I was proud of the way we played on the boards," coach Haik said. "They were all ripping them down underneath. That's what we emphasized at halftime."
Moses Brown (7-11) did not help itself in the third quarter with a slew of turnovers, a number of them resulting from errant passes.
"I thought we were strong tonight, one of the strongest games we've played," Sydney Haik said. "We were boxing out, getting rebounds, not letting them take it away from us. That was different compared to the last time we played them."
Moses Brown beat Westerly, 50-38, in the fourth game of the season on Dec. 22.
In addition to her 12 points, Haik also had three assists and five steals. Peloquin scored 10 points and the ever-improving Ellie Dodge contributed nine points with four rebounds. Voisinet finished with seven points.
Westerly has won six straight since losing to West Warwick, 53-34, on Jan. 31. West Warwick and Mt. Hope meet in a preliminary round game on Saturday. Westerly will face the winner in the quarterfinals on Monday or Tuesday.
"We just have to play our game, control what we can control and do our best across the board, whoever is in the game and just take care of ourselves," coach Haik said.
