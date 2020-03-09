WATERBURY, Conn. — Holy Cross built an 11-point first-quarter lead and went on to defeat the Stonington High girls basketball team, 64-54, in a Class M state quarterfinal on Monday.
The third-seeded Crusaders led 20-9 after the first period and 30-23 at halftime. The Bears got as close as 52-43 with six minutes left in the game, but Holy Cross responded with a 7-2 run to make it 59-45 and all but put Stonington away.
Sophia Bell led the Bears with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Zoe Ribeiro added 15 points, Sophia Fernholz scored 11, and Tori LoPresto hit three 3-pointers for her nine points.
Cayla Howard scored 21 points, and Mya Zaccagnini had 19 for the Crusaders.
Stonington finished its season with a 10-13 record, including two victories in the state tournament. Holy Cross advanced to the semifinals where it will face the Canton-Coginchaug winner on Friday.
— Ken Sorensen
