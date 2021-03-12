NORTH STONINGTON — Killingly remained unbeaten by defeating Wheeler High, 49-39, in an ECC North Division girls basketball game Friday night.
Killingly (9-0, 9-0 ECC North) led 26-20 at the half. For Wheeler, which has dealt with a variety of quarantines related to the coronavirus, it was just the second game of its season.
"It's the best game we could have played after having been back for just a week and having only one game against the top seed in the conference," Wheeler coach Dan McClure said. "They made a ton of adjustments and they play an uptempo game."
Addie Hauptmann led Wheeler in scoring with 18 points. Molly Butremovic added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
"I couldn't have asked for more focus, discipline and commitment from our team," McClure said. "Having been out a month and playing a team in midseason form, we could have been intimidated. But they busted their butts and were committed throughout."
Emma Carpenter made four 3-pointers and led Killingly with 18 points.
Wheeler next travels to Plainfield on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
