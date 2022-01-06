NORTH STONINGTON — Addie Hauptmann scored 18 points and had nine steals as Wheeler High defeated Tourtellotte, 43-21, in an ECC Division IV girls basketball game Thursday night.
Hauptmann also had eight rebounds and three assists. Wheeler led 22-12 at the half.
"We pressured their guards really well and we got a lot of steals off that," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "We got fastbreaks and it gave us some momentum."
Hayden Bresnan hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with nine points for the Lions. Marissa Perkins contributed six points and seven rebounds. Michelle Macina had six rebounds.
Tourtellotte dropped to 1-7, 0-3 ECC Division IV. Wheeler (3-5, 1-2) next travels to Waterford on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
