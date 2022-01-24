NORTH STONINGTON — Addie Hauptmann recorded a triple-double — double figures in three statistical categories — as Wheeler High defeated Grasso Tech, 57-9, in a nonleague girls basketball game Monday night.
Hauptmann finished with 22 points, 16 rebounds and 10 steals for the Lions, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
"We looked to move the ball around and get some different looks and worked on our high-low game," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "We focused on some different offensive sets."
Kobyluck said two of Grasso Tech's top players were unavailable for the game.
Marissa Perkins finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the Lions (4-8). Maddie Perkins added five points and 11 rebounds.
Grasso Tech dropped to 0-7. Wheeler next travels to Windham on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
