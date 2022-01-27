NORTH STONINGTON — Addie Hauptmann scored 23 points and made six steals as Wheeler High beat Putnam, 40-24, in an ECC Division IV girls basketball game on Thursday.
Hauptmann also had six rebounds and four assists.
Marissa Perkins finished with 12 points, and Skyler Morgan led the team in rebounding with seven.
"We played awesome defense. Offensively, we were patient and ball movement was on point tonight," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "We played unselfish tonight. Everyone got in and everyone contributed."
Putnam dropped to 1-13, 1-2 Division IV. Wheeler (5-9, 2-3) next travels to Ellis Tech on Monday for a 5:15 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
