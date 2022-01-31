DANIELSON, Conn. — Addie Hauptmann scored 12 points and had seven rebounds as Wheeler High defeated Ellis Tech, 50-13, in a nonleague girls basketball game Monday night.
Wheeler led 28-5 at the half.
Makayla Delver finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions (6-9). Maddie Perkins had 10 rebounds, and Marissa Perkins contributed seven points and 10 rebounds.
"We moved the ball well on offense and we looked to score," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "The defense was solid and rebounded very well."
Ellis Tech dropped to 6-6.
Wheeler next hosts Plainfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.